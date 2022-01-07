Delhi govt allows non-essential shops in markets, malls to open on odd-even basis amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (January 7, 2022) allowed the shops, dealing with non-essential goods, in markets or complexes and malls to remain open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

The government of NCT of Delhi was quoted by ANI as saying, “Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non-essential goods, shall be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed.”

All District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system: Govt of NCT of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The order also added that all District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, need to carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours. They should also ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 percent and 8.37 percent respectively, according to official figures.

