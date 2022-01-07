COVID-19 third wave? Karnataka logs 107 new Omicron cases, tally jumps to 333

New Delhi: Karnataka reported 107 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday (January 7). The total Omicron tally has reached 333 in the state.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333,” Sudhakar tweeted. The infected persons have been isolated, the health officials said.

After 84 devotees tested positive for coronavirus a high alert has been sounded in Mandya district of Karnataka. They returned from Tamil Nadu after pilgrimage to Om Shakti temple, district authorities said on Friday.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases with 5,031 fresh infections on Thursday, pushing the count to 30,22,603 and the death toll to 38,358. Of the new cases, 4,324 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases stand at 22,173.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV