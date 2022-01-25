हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls 2022

'Those who consider Jinnah a friend...': Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture and sought to corner its president Akhilesh Yadav over the Pakistan remark.

&#039;Those who consider Jinnah a friend...&#039;: Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Jinnah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that "nothing can be expected" from people who don't consider Pakistan an enemy.

Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture and sought to corner its president Akhilesh Yadav over the Pakistan remark.

An interview in the Economic Times quoted Yadav to have said that India's real enemy is China while Pakistan is a political enemy, which the BJP attacks for its "vote politics".

"Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy and consider Jinnah a friend, what can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists but the truth is that 'tamanchawad' (gun culture) is running in their veins," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking any name.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also attacked Yadav over the issue, saying this shows his mindset and he should tender an apology to the country for the comments which show his love for Pakistan.

"What the SP president has said is very unfortunate and disappointing," Patra had remarked on Monday.

