3 including head constable killed in terrorist firing in J&K's Sopore: List of martyred jawans

Jammu: At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday (April 18). The terrorists fired near Ahad Bab crossing in Sopore that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In the incident, the paramilitary trooper who sustained injuries was evacuated to nearby SDH hospital. Two of the troopers were declared brought dead on arrival, said an official.

IGP Kashmir confirmed that CRPF jawans succumbed in the terrorist attack. Soon after the incident, security forces launched searches in the area to nab the terrorist.

The CRPF personnel who were martyred in the attack have been identified as Head Constable (GD) Rajeev Sharma (42) from Bihar's Vaishali, Constable (GD) CB. Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhana and Constable Parmar Satyapal Singh (28) from Gujarat's Sabarkantha.

The two jawans who were injured are Constable/Driver Javid Ahmed Amin and Head Constable (GD) Biswajit Ghosh.

The police had earlier confirmed that two CRPF men were killed in the exchange of fire.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week.

According to officials, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is on.