Three terrorists associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Bandipora police arrested three terrorists associates in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (July 28) night. Police told Zee Media that the arrest of the trio is a success for them as they will get more leads from them after their interrogation about the presence and activities of terrorists in the area.

The arrested terrorists associates were identified as Abrar Gulzar, Mohd Waqar and Muneer Ahmad Sheikh. The three were arrested under UAPA Act and an FIR was filed at Bandipora police station.

As per the investigation, they were involved in various subversive activities besides providing logistic support and assistance to terrorists operating in Bandipora. Police have recovered several incriminating materials from the possession of the accused and further probe in this case is on.

Meanwhile, a report by Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the Centre's decison to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is showing results in the region as security situation has improved in Kashmir valley since the historic decision on August 5, 2019.

According to a report by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the incidences of violence has reduced significantly in Kashmir valley after August 5 and security forces have achieved major success against terrorists. The report noted that terror-related activities have reduced by around 36% in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

In 2019, 188 terror-related incidences were recorded in Kashmir valley from January 1 till July 15, while in 2020 the number has reduced to 120. The MHA report mentioned that 126 terrorists were killed in Kashmir during the same period in 2019 while 136 terrorists were eliminated during the same time period in 2020. In 2019, 51 grenade attacks took place in Kashmir from January 1 till July 15, while in 2020 the number was just 21.