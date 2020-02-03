हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Tied with rope, dragged, assaulted: Teacher attacked for protesting bid to acquire land forcefully in West Bengal

According to the victim, she was attacked as she protested a Trinamool Congress leader's bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road.

Tied with rope, dragged, assaulted: Teacher attacked for protesting bid to acquire land forcefully in West Bengal
ANI Photo

South Dinajpur: In a shocking incident, a primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local Trinamool Congress leader Amal Sarkar. 

According to the victim, she was attacked as she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road.

A video of the purported act is being circulated on social media.

The woman has registered a police complaint against five people after which an investigation has been launched into the matter. Following the complaint, the South Dinajpur Trinamool leadership expelled Amal Sarkar, for allegedly being a part of the group that attacked the woman.

Tags:
West BengalAttackTeacherSoutj DinajpurGangrampur
Next
Story

Sabarimala temple case: Supreme Court to hear scope of judicial review today

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Firing on Anti-CAA protesters for third time in a row in Jamia Nagar, Delhi