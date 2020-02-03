Tied with rope, dragged, assaulted: Teacher attacked for protesting bid to acquire land forcefully in West Bengal

South Dinajpur: In a shocking incident, a primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local Trinamool Congress leader Amal Sarkar.

According to the victim, she was attacked as she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road.

A video of the purported act is being circulated on social media.

The woman has registered a police complaint against five people after which an investigation has been launched into the matter. Following the complaint, the South Dinajpur Trinamool leadership expelled Amal Sarkar, for allegedly being a part of the group that attacked the woman.