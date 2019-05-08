Ties between nations not dependent on parties, individuals, says Israel's envoy

Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka on Wednesday said that the ties between Isreal and India will continue in an upward trajectory whoever forms the government in the Centre as the partnership is between the two nations and not parties or individuals.

Speaking on the ties Malka said, "There has been remarkable progress in the relationship between the two countries. We are going to grow, we are going to keep this momentum going, enhance it further and deepen it. We share a very big and wide vision, it doesn't matter, what will be the new set up of the government because the connection and partnership between India and Israel are between nations, not between parties and individuals."

On asking about the postponement of Isreali PM Netanyahu's visit to India, Malka replied, "Hopefully in the near future we will see some kind of visit. I'm not sure when will it happen as it is a matter of schedule. The new govt of Israel, especially the ministers, are telling me they want to come here. The PM wanted to come and will surely come. Hopefully, we will see many visits, because they will push forward the relationships and we want to see it happen."

Speaking on terrorism, Malka said, "We share the same problems of terrorism. We will fight terrorism. It's a disease for all the world, not just India and Isreal. Its a disease and the world have to unite and fight together."