Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation was the only option, says Uttarakhand BJP chief ahead of legislature meeting

New Delhi: Since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Friday night (July 2) within four months of his taking over as the Chief Minister, the political circles are abuzz with speculations over the next CM. Justifying Rawat’s resignation, Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand BJP President said that it was the “only option” and the next CM will be decided in the BJP legislature meeting on Saturday (July 3).

“The Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialize. In such circumstances, resignation was the only option,” Kaushik was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about the BJP legislature party meeting in Dehradun at 3 pm, he said that the party will elect the new CM today.

“The supervisor and in-charge will reach here (Dehradun) around 10:30 am. In the legislature meet at 3 pm, we will elect the leader (CM). Post that, we will meet the Governor for government formation. It's possible that CM will be among the MLAs,” Kaushik stated.

Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialize. In such circumstances, resignation was the only option: Madan Kaushik, BJP State President — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Kaushik and attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who will be present as a central observer.

"BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the party headquarters. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik," Uttarakhand's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan had earlier said.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the second BJP CM since the 2017 Assembly elections in the state. He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021 after the latter was asked in a similar fashion to resign.

Commenting on his successor's resignation, former Uttarakhand CM said that if Tirath would not have resigned it could have led to “constitutional crisis” in the state.

“Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today's legislature meet,” Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV