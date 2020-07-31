Tirupati's Padmavathi temple holds virtual Varalakshmi Vratam pooja amid COVID-19

Tirupati: For the first time ever the auspicious Varalakshmi Vratham pooja to be held on July 31, 2020 at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple will be held virtually due to COVID-19 lockdown restriction.

The auspicious festival of Varalakshmi Vratham pooja will be followed virtually and devotees who had booked tickets for 'darshan' will be sent prasadam kits via Indian post.

As devotees will not be allowed to participate in Varalakshmi Vratham pooja for Godess Laxmi this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Mass rituals have strictly been cancelled and devotees have been requested to follow the 'pooja' virtually and those who booked tickets will get prasadam kit by post.

In view of devotees sentiment Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) is giving an opportunity to devotees to participate in the ritual via online. The festival is conducted privately in Padmavathi Ammavari Temple (PAT).