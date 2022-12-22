TMC leader Kirti Azad's tweet on PM Modi's outfit from Shillong trip sparks row: 'Neither male nor female...'

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad's tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outfit during his Meghalaya visit has attracted criticism from BJP leaders. Azad had shared a photo of PM Modi and alongside it a screenshot of a female model wearing the same 'multi-floral embroidered dress' on an online shopping website. With the picture, he wrote, "Neither male nor female. Only a worshipper of fashion."

The photo of PM Modi was from his recent visit to Shillong where he had gone to inaugurate important projects. He was clicked wearing traditional Khasi attire.

न नर है न ही है ये नारी,

— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) December 21, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on Kirti Azad's tweet and condemned it on the platform. He said that he was saddened to see a prominent leader "mocking" the culture of Meghalaya. He asked the TMC to clarify if they support their party leader's views as well. Sarma tweeted, "It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people."

December 21, 2022

The BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha Twitter account also lashed out at Azad for his remarks. They called for a case to be filed against the TMC leader.

The BJP ST Morcha wrote, "You are disrespecting Tribal attire by saying that you are unsure whether this is Female or Male attire. You and your party have a proven history of pathological hatred towards Tribals. The case should be filed against you under SC / ST atrocity act for this uncouth remark."

December 21, 2022

Azad defended his remarks and claimed that he wasn't disrespecting the PM but admiring his "fashion statement". Kirti tweeted, "I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to makes a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity."