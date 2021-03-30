TMC MP Nusrat Jahan calls UP Police 'shameless and inhumane' over alleged extortion from rape victim

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, launched yet another attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through her social media post.

She openly attacked the Uttar Pradesh police for what she called its ‘shameless and inhumane’ nature and even tagged the department.

Recent reports of extortion from a sexual assault victim by a police constable in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh came to light. Nusarat Jahan did not let the incident slide past her and slammed the BJP on Twitter.

Nusrat Jahan tweeted on the incident, “How can @Uppolice be so shameless & inhumane? This is the REAL picture of @BJP4India ruled UP! Stop your ‘Tourist Gang’ activities in Bengal and focus on making lives of women better in UP first! #BohiragotoChaiNa”

How can @Uppolice be so shameless & inhumane? This is the REAL picture of @BJP4India ruled UP! Stop your 'Tourist Gang' activities in Bengal and focus on making lives of women better in UP first!#BohiragotoChaiNahttps://t.co/Zi4XMg8mNb — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) March 29, 2021

She also targeted BJP leaders calling them Bohirgoto (outsiders) and ended her tweet with ‘#BohiragotoChaiNa’ (Outsiders not wanted).

Reports said that a constable named Dilip Kumar from Azamgarh demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim’s family. He allegedly threatened the family to implicate them in a false case if they failed to pay the money.

Uttar Pradesh has recently been severely criticized for the rising crime against women in the state.

Several incidents of rape, murder and molestation have been highlighted where the victims have been allegedly subjected to further harassment by the policemen and authorities during the investigation.

As the election process in West Bengal moves ahead, both the BJP and TMC leaders are seen to be indulging in intensified criticism of each other. Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders had targeted Mamata Banerjee during election rallies in West Bengal.

