Top 10 highlights of 79th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 25) addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It was the 79th edition of the programme.

From Tokyo Olympics to Kargil Diwas, PM Modi shared his thoughts on various subjects. He also hailed several entrepreneurs of the country who made significant achievements in various fields ranging from technology such as 3D printing to farming.

Here are the top 10 highlights of PM Modi’s address:

1. Not only me but the whole country was thrilled to see the Indian players carrying the tricolour at Tokyo 2020. Today our athletes have the strength of your love and support. So, together let's extend our best wishes to all our players and encourage them: PM Modi

2. Victory Punch Campaign has now started to support Olympic players on social media. You too share your victory punch with your team, cheer for India. The spirit of patriotism unites us: PM Modi.

3. Tomorrow is Kargil Diwas day. This time the glorious Kargil day will be celebrated in the middle of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’. So, it becomes even more special. There are so many freedom fighters and great men, whom the country is remembering in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’. Programmes related to this are also being organized continuously by the government: PM Modi

4. You will remember, to celebrate 75 years of independence, 'Amrit Mahotsav' started from Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu on 12th March. Bapu's Dandi Yatra was also revived on this day, since then, programs related to 'Amrit Mahotsav' are going on across the country from Jammu and Kashmir to Puducherry, from Gujarat to Northeast. So come, let us take this nectar resolution to 'Amrit Mahotsav' that the country will remain our biggest faith, our biggest priority. We have to move forward with the mantra of “Nation First, Always First”: PM Modi

5. An event is going to be held this time on August 15. This is an effort related to the national anthem. A website rashtragaan.in has been created for this. With the help of this website, you will be able to sing the national anthem, record it and join this campaign: PM Modi

6. I urge you to support our local artist and lend your support to the cause of “Vocal for Local”. Share your pictures using local products with #MyHandloomMyPride. It is your effort, that today the sale of Khadi has increased manifold in the country. Buying Khadi is a public service, it is a service to the nation: PM Modi

7. Though a study by MyGovIndia, it has been found that about 75 per cent of the people who send messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35 years. That is, the suggestions of the youth are the power of India: PM Modi

8. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity - there is sensitivity. In Mann Ki Baat we talk positively, its character is collective. This activism of the youth of India for positive thoughts and suggestions makes me happy: PM Modi

9. At this time of festivals and festivities, it must be remembered that COVID-19 has not left us yet. You must keep following COVID-19 norms and stay healthy and happy: PM Modi

10. PM Modi hailed several entrepreneurs for their incredible efforts in nation-building including Software Engineer Sai Praneeth who built a platform for weather information for farmers, Isaak Munda who runs a popular YouTube channel, IIT alumni who started a 3D printing start-up, farmer Bikramjit Chakma who cultivates berries, Sanjay Rana for his free chole-bhature for vaccinated people and others.

Live TV