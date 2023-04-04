Top 10 places to buy lol smurf accounts

A player will typically spend more than 200 hours playing League Of Legends before reaching the lucrative level 30 and beginning their ranked experience. You should look for a smurf account that is ready for ranked play if you don't want to play against bots or level newbies a lot. We have decided to assist you by evaluating the most effective smurf-selling websites available online because there are numerous dubious ones available online.

Rating overall: 10/10

Pros:

The lowest prices available, typically less than half of what other websites charge.

Multiple secure payment options like PayPal, Visa and Mastercard etc

Handleveled accounts for every major region at the best prices

They sell accounts on every LoL region Affiliate program that rewards creators

They sell high MMR accounts as well as ranked accounts

You can adjust your smurf account to have your favorite skin

Flawless reputation with over 40.000 satisfied customers. For the past few years, kaynshop.pro has been the best place to purchase smurf accounts. They offer the best service and have extremely friendly customer support. When you buy accounts from them, you’ll have a very enjoyable experience thanks to the friendliest staff and the lowest prices in the market. They provide a very extensive selection of smurf accounts that can be adapted to your preferences in terms of BE or skins

Cons:

Even though we tried to, we really couldn’t find a flaw in kaynshop.pro and in their account buying experience. It just a great experience overall and we would recommend everyone to buy their smurf account from them.

#2 HappySmurf.com

HappySmurf.com is ranked second overall. 8/10

They offer a wide variety of smurf LoL accounts at different amount of blue essence and prices, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. Additionally, their accounts come with lifetime warranty.

Pros:

Cheap prices for accounts with Blue Essence

The site has an MMR checker that calculates the MMR of your account in different gamemodes.

Additionally, their customer service team is very welcoming, and you can get in touch with them through a variety of channels.

Customer testimonials are overwhelmingly good.

Numerous channels of communication with the support staff, including email, live chat, and Discord

Cons:

The MMR checker is bugged and frequently doesn't show the MMR for certain gamemodes you play

However, they do not provide smurfs in more than half of the regions, and those accounts can only be somewhat customized.

They only provide Blue Essence accounts, therefore there is generally a lack of diversity.

There are not many payment options, and the two that best guarantee your privacy are PayPal and Crypto.

Even though their ratings are almost perfect, there are better places to buy a smurf account on the market due to their lack of selection and the fact that some of the accounts are out of stock.

#3 G2G.com

Due to their average of performances in some domains it can be graded: 6/10

Pros:

Very cheap accounts without warranty

Large scale account selling marketplace that has individual venders that sell their accounts

It's not difficult to track down the smurf account you're searching for as a result of their high level filters

Some of accounts have random rewards, for example, lootboxes.

Cons:

Short guarantees on fundamental smurf accounts and no lifetime guarantees by any means in many occasions

The client service and staff individuals have a ton of negative surveys and they're not accessible all the time

Some dealers require days to answer

The administration is exceptionally sluggish and it can require over an hour to recieve your record in the wake of paying

On the off chance that you're searching for a smurf account you'll pay a couple of bucks and play two or three games before it gets restricted, G2G is your place to go. Since they do not offer warranties on most of the accounts they offer, the obvious drawback is that the account you have paid for is only yours for a very short time.

In addition to the fact that their support agents aren't always available, you'll typically have to wait for at least an hour before receiving the login credentials for the account you've purchased. This results in a poor experience. They don't have as many payment options as their rivals and only accept direct bank transfers, which don't protect your privacy at all.

#4 agatasmurf.com

A Few new servers, only 3 main servers, although the discord promises to add more servers, a maximum of 7/10, no more

Pros:

The main advantage is paypal payment method directly, you can also pay by credit card through paypal

Very old site, sold since 2017) even the old design remained)

Each account always has extra blue essence as a bonus • Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Very rarely other servers appear, only 3 main na/euw/eune

A small amount of choice of accounts with skins

this shop is suitable for those who don't need a small amount of blue essence, and a lifetime guarantee payment via credit card

#5 Eldorado.gg

Generally speaking it can be graded 6/10

Pros:

A vast marketplace where you can buy from a variety of sellers

They sell Challenger accounts as well as accounts with extremely rare skins

Very affordable prices

Cons:

PayPal is not a viable method of payment You can pay with multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrency

Some of the sellers have negative reviews and some have no reviews at all

Some sellers post worthless level 1 accounts that serve no purpose

In general a lot of smurfs have no warranty at all and those accounts will get banned for botting once you start playing. A wide variety of unique accounts with some of the game's rarest collectibles can be owned for reasonable prices. On the other hand, some sellers offer pointless level 1 accounts that anyone with five minutes of their time can create. A ton of dealers sell accounts that are clearly hacked as they give low costs and no guarantee on those smurfs. Besides, there have been occurrences where clients griped about extremely unfortunate client care that offended them as opposed to making a difference.

#6 Lolunranked.com

It is Graded overall 5/10

Pros:

Generally good prices for all accounts

They offer accounts in almost every region, including the PBE.

Cons:

They don't accept PayPal or cryptocurrency as payment. A lot of accounts in smaller regions are out of stock.

Very few reviews of the website exist, some of which are negative.

They don't have many options for their accounts; almost no skin accounts are in stock on the website.

In general, the best thing about Lolunranked's service is that they offer reasonable prices for their selection of smurf The drawback, on the other hand, is that their accounts are not very varied, and many of them are out of stock for smaller regions like Russia and Oceania. You'd be better off buying your smurf account somewhere else if you combined that with the fact that you can't pay with Crypto or Paypal and that their website has very few reviews.

#7 Hotsmurfs.com

It Is rated 7 out of 10

Pros:

Very low prices and the option to switch currencies that are displayed on the website.

Numerous methods of communication with customer support, including Messenger, Skype, and Discord They sell accounts in every region, including PBE

Cons:

There are no discounts

Their smurf account offer lacks variety

Numerous payment methods, including Crypto and Skrill More than half of the accounts displayed on the website are out of stock

They sell verified accounts that used to belong to someone, which raises suspicions about account stealing and hacking.

If you have any difficulties completing your purchase on their website, you can get in touch with their friendly staff via a variety of channels. The fact that they sell verified accounts that belonged to someone before they were listed is a drawback of their service. Even though they are a good option overall, the fact that many of the accounts they offer are out of stock and do not offer discounts can be a deal breaker.

#8 Unrankedsmurfs.com

Unrankedsmurfs.com comes in at number seven.

4/10

Pros:

They sell PBE accounts, which are rare and allow you to play on the testing server.

They sell skin accounts and accounts with rare skins.

Cons:

Rare skin accounts are extremely overpriced

The live chat is often bugged, and you cannot get immediate support if you’re stuck

The prices for handleveled and skin accounts are really high.

However, the majority of the accounts they offer, as well as those accounts themselves, are generally significantly overpriced in comparison to the prices you'd find elsewhere. When you make a purchase from them, you only have a very limited number of payment options, just like with other sites at the bottom of this list. Last but not least, if you're considering using their services, you should take into consideration any negative feedback posted on their website.

#9Lol-smurfs.com

Comes in at number nine. 2/10

Pros:

Smurf accounts in every region.

They also have a lot of accounts with different amounts of BE.

Ranked smurf accounts that have an active solo or duo ranking.

Cons:

Their smurf accounts cost a lot, usually twice as much as the regular price.

You can't pay with PayPal or cryptocurrency.

They don't offer handleveled accounts, which are the safest in terms of ban rate.

Despite the fact that they claim to have a lot of reviews, the review In every region of LoL, they sell smurf accounts and skin accounts, but their prices are too high for the accounts you get. Paying two times however much you'd ordinarily pay on an alternate site simply has neither rhyme nor reason which settles on them a terrible decision generally speaking. In addition, there are no payment options or customer reviews on the page that advertises them, which further discourages customers from making a purchase.

10#Goosesmurfs.com:

Goosesmurfs.com is ranked tenth overall. 2 out of 10 points.

Pros:

fairly affordable accounts.

short warranties on basic smurf accounts

no lifetime warranties at all

numerous payment options—including Bitcoin, Skrill, Amazon gift cards, and PayPal.

Cons:

very limited account diversity

only regular smurf accounts are available

they sell extremely rare hand leveled Iron IV accounts

very few accounts are available on the website; and they do not have accounts for most regions in stock.

Overall, there is very little reason to purchase smurf accounts from Goosesmurfs. Although some of the accounts they sell are affordable, they do not come with a warranty, which means that you may not be reimbursed if your account is banned after just one game. In addition, they offer very little in the way of customer support, leaving you on your own in the event that something goes wrong during the purchasing process. Last but not least, their selection is very limited, and the majority of accounts on the website are out of stock for months.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)