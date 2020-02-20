Top news of the day, February 20, 2020

NEW DELHI: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 20, 2020.

Political News

1. Babri case accused rewarded in New India: Owaisi on Ram temple trust head Nritya Gopal Das

AIMIM chief and party’s Hyderabad MP Asaddudin Owaisi on Thursday (February 20, 2020) made a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous catchword ‘New India’ and accused the Centre of rewarding criminals for political gains. READ

2. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Agar koi marne ke liye aa hi raha hai to woh zinda kahan se ho jaayega’ remark sparks row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has triggered a bitter political row by saying that the anti-CAA protesters in the state were shot by other rioters and ‘‘nothing can be done to save someone with a death wish.’’READ

3. FATF behind reduction of terrorism in Kashmir Valley: Army Chief General Naravane

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday (February 20, 2020) said that pressure build up by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Pakistan is one of the factors behiind reduction of terrorsim in Kashmir Valley. READ

4. #JusticeForNirbhaya: Join Zee News campaign seeking justice for Nirbhaya; post your videos

Zee News has started #JusticeForNirbhaya campaign seeking justice for Nirbhaya and appeals to its viewers across the world to give a missed call on +91-7834998998 to express solidarity and support to Asha Devi and her family. Alternately, people can also tweet with the hashtag '#MaaKaSandesh'. READ

Entertainment News

5. Indian 2 crane accident: Kamal Haasan announces financial assistance of Rs 1 cr to kin of deceased

An unfortunate incident took place at veteran actor Kamal Haasan's film set 'Indian 2' recently where a crane came crashing down, killing as many as 3 and injuring 9. The actor along with lead actress Kajal Aggarwal was saved at the nick of time. READ

6. Kriti Sanon's flaunts a baby bump in 'Mimi', leaked pic goes viral!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has slowly but steadily made a niche place for herself in the movie business. After starring in films like 'Housefull 4', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', the actress will next be seen in 'Mimi'. READ

Sports News

7. Watch: India coach Ravi Shastri looks back at his Test debut in New Zealand 39 years ago

New Zealand will always remain a special place for India’s current head coach Ravi Shastri as it was in New Zealand's Wellington where Shastri made his Test debut 39 years ago. READ

8. Kashmir's Bilquis Mir to judge water sports in Olympic's qualifying rounds

Jammu and Kashmir’s kayaking and canoeing coach and international player Bilquis Mir has been appointed as a judge in the qualifying rounds of kayaking and canoeing Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The qualifiers are being held in Thailand's Pattaya in March. READ