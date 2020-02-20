JusticeForNirbhaya: Join Zee News campaign seeking justice for Nirbhaya; post your videos

NEW DELHI: It has been more than seven years since a young paramedic - who was later referred to as ‘Nirbhaya’ by the national media - was gangraped and mutilated by six persons on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, justice is yet to be delivered in the case.

Due to existing loopholes in the legal system, the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been repeatedly escaping execution despite their conviction in the ‘rarest of the rare’ case. The delay in serving justice to 'Nirbhaya' has shattered the hopes of her family, which has been relentlessly pursuing the case against all odds for over seven years now, and the people in general, who have been demanding that the convicts be put to gallows at the earliest.

Speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in his extremely popular show ‘ DNA’, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi recently opened her heart out and made an emotional appeal to the countrymen to support her if they really want justice for her daughter.

Asha Devi pleaded that everyone should come together to ensure justice for Nirbhaya. "If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice. All of us should come together and make sure that Nirbhaya gets justice," a teary-eyed Asha Devi said. If women have their rights in the country, the system should change to ensure our rights. Those who tell me to forgive the convicts, I want to ask them, had this happened to their child, would they have forgiven the convicts?" Asha Devi said.

Zee News has now started #JusticeForNirbhaya campaign seeking justice for Nirbhaya.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case. The new date issued by the Patiala Court for the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh is March 3 at 6 am.