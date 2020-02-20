Indian 2 crane accident: Kamal Haasan announces financial assistance of Rs 1 cr to kin of deceased

New Delhi: An unfortunate incident took place at veteran actor Kamal Haasan's film set 'Indian 2' recently where a crane came crashing down, killing as many as 3 and injuring 9. The actor along with lead actress Kajal Aggarwal was saved at the nick of time.

Both Kamal Haasan and Kajal mourned the demise of the crew members and tweeted about the mishap hours later.

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Kamal Haasan as announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the kin of those who lost their lives. ANI quoted the star turned politician as saying, "Yesterday's accident was unfortunate and we lost our 3 friends. I will give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of those who lost their lives as they belong to poor families. We must take preventive steps to avoid such accidents in future."

Kamal Haasan: Yesterday's accident was unfortunate and we lost our 3 friends. I will give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to kin of those who lost their lives as they belong to poor families. We must take preventive steps to avoid such accidents in future. https://t.co/IwBuDAM34k — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

According to PTI, an assistant director was among the three killed in the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We just escaped death by a whisker. Four seconds before, the director and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine. If I had gone nearer eitherway, today someone would be speaking here (in front of the media) instead of me. What I am saying is accidents are like tsunami. It does not know who is rich or who is poor," Kamal Haasan said.

Any industry has the duty to take care of its workers, he said and appealed to the film fraternity to take steps to protect the workers.

"There are accidents waiting to happen and we should ensure they don't happen", he added.

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said.

The production house of the film 'Indian 2' has also mourned the untimely demise of the team members.

(With agency inputs)