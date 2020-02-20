हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 crane accident: Kamal Haasan announces financial assistance of Rs 1 cr to kin of deceased

Kamal Haasan as announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the kin of those who lost their lives. 

Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: An unfortunate incident took place at veteran actor Kamal Haasan's film set 'Indian 2' recently where a crane came crashing down, killing as many as 3 and injuring 9. The actor along with lead actress Kajal Aggarwal was saved at the nick of time. 

Both Kamal Haasan and Kajal mourned the demise of the crew members and tweeted about the mishap hours later. 

Kamal Haasan as announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the kin of those who lost their lives. ANI quoted the star turned politician as saying,  "Yesterday's accident was unfortunate and we lost our 3 friends. I will give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of those who lost their lives as they belong to poor families. We must take preventive steps to avoid such accidents in future."

According to PTI, an assistant director was among the three killed in the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We just escaped death by a whisker. Four seconds before, the director and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine. If I had gone nearer eitherway, today someone would be speaking here (in front of the media) instead of me. What I am saying is accidents are like tsunami. It does not know who is rich or who is poor," Kamal Haasan said.

Any industry has the duty to take care of its workers, he said and appealed to the film fraternity to take steps to protect the workers.

"There are accidents waiting to happen and we should ensure they don't happen", he added. 

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said.

The production house of the film 'Indian 2' has also mourned the untimely demise of the team members. 

(With agency inputs)

 

Kamal HaasanIndian 2indian 2 accidentcrane crashKajal Aggarwal
