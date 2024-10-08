Toshan | Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Counting begins | Toshan Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 live: Winner and Losser Candidate Shruti Choudhry Anirudh Chaudhary; total votes, margin, BJP, Congress ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result

Tosham Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details, Candidates, and Schedule

The Tosham Assembly constituency in Haryana, a significant seat in the state's political landscape, is set to elect its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) as part of the upcoming elections. The election for all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, including Tosham, will be held on October 5, 2024. Voter turnout across the state is estimated to be around 68%, signaling an engaged electorate ready to decide their future leaders.

Tosham Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Voting Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced October 5, 2024, as the date for voting in the Tosham Assembly constituency. Haryana will conduct voting in a single phase for all assembly seats, allowing voters in Tosham and other regions to participate in this important democratic process on the same day.

Tosham Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

After the votes are cast, counting will begin on October 8, 2024. The results for the Tosham Assembly election will be declared the same day, determining who will represent the constituency for the next five years. This outcome will play a crucial role in shaping both regional and state-level governance.

Candidates for Tosham Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024

The major political parties in Haryana, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and others, have released their candidates for the Tosham Assembly election. The key contenders include:

Shruti Choudhry from the BJP

Anirudh Chaudhary from Congress

Daljeet Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Om Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Rajesh Bhardwaj from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)

Each candidate brings their own vision and promises to the table, as they aim to secure the trust of Tosham voters.

Tosham Assembly Election Results: 2019 Recap

In the 2019 Tosham Assembly elections, Kiran Choudhry of the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious. She secured 72,699 votes, defeating BJP candidate Shashi Ranjan Parmar, who received 54,640 votes. This marked a strong win for the Congress in the constituency.

Tosham Assembly Election Results: 2014 Recap

In the 2014 elections, Kiran Choudhry of the INC also triumphed, continuing her hold over the Tosham constituency. She garnered 58,218 votes, outpacing Kamla Rani of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who managed to secure 38,477 votes.

With a vibrant political contest on the horizon, the 2024 Tosham Assembly elections are expected to be closely watched. The outcome will reflect the electorate's stance on issues such as development, governance, and local representation. As the counting date nears, all eyes will be on Tosham to see which party secures victory in this key constituency.