NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE ARRESTED

Trouble brewing for Mamata Banerjee? Arrested minister Partha Chatterjee to be taken directly to court

Earlier, it was said that Partha Chatterjee will be taken to the ED office at the CGO complex. But it appears now that Partha is not being taken to the ED office and is likely to be taken directly to court after medical tests.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the teacher recruitment scam
  • Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe
  • ED officials told PTI news agency that he was "not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning"

Kolkata: On Saturday, former Education Minister of Bengal, Partha Chatterjee, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after more than 26-hour of interrogation. Not just Partha, model and actress, Arpita Mukherjee, who is known to be close to him, has also been arrested. ED officers came to Partha's Naktala house at 7.30 am yesterday (Friday, July 22) morning and today at 10 am, the ED officers led Partha out.

Earlier, it was being said that Partha Chatterjee will be taken to the ED office at the CGO complex. But it appears now that Partha is not being taken to the ED office and is likely to be taken directly to court after medical tests.

Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, an official of the agency said.
Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe. "He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," the ED official told PTI. ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property, he added.

Who is Arpita Mukherjee?

Arpita Mukherjee has been a close aide of Partha Mukehrjee. She is an actress and model too. Arpita has acted Odisha film industry. She has also worked in many Tamil films. She has acted as a co-star in Bengali films including Mama-Bhange, Partner. According to sources, she has been promoting Naktala Puja for many years. She was also seen campaigning with Partha Chatterjee at Behala West Centre. She has been living in a luxury flat in South Kolkata for the past few years, as per reports.

(With Agency inputs)

Partha Chatterjee arrestedPartha ChatterjeeMamata BanerjeeTMCArpita Mukherjee

