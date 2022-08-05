TS EAMCET 2022: Only the links for the Agriculture and Medical exams are available for answer key objections. On August 3, 2022, the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key was made public. The provisional answer key is available for students who took the exam, and they can challenge it if there are any inaccuracies in the answers presented.

Students can visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students must visit the provided link and follow the steps in order to voice their objections. Students can then challenge the answer key by logging in using their hall ticket number, registration information, and birthdate. After taking into account the student objections to the provisional answer key, the official results of the TS EAMCET 2022 Examinations will be released. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 July Session: Last date to raise objections on Answer Key TODAY

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Process

Visit the website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET Key Objections AM

Read through the instructions provided and click on ‘Agree’

Login using the Hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth

Submit the objections for the answer key provided and upload proof documents

Download a copy for reference and click on final submission

Students should be aware that filing objections will incur a charge. Students must pay the required amount while filing their objections. The officials will soon offer the notification regarding the declaration of the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key. For more information, students can keep checking the official website.