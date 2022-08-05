TS EAMCET 2022 Agriculture Medical Answer Key Objection window to close TODAY at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check details here
TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the link for students to raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key today, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
TS EAMCET 2022: Only the links for the Agriculture and Medical exams are available for answer key objections. On August 3, 2022, the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key was made public. The provisional answer key is available for students who took the exam, and they can challenge it if there are any inaccuracies in the answers presented.
Students can visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students must visit the provided link and follow the steps in order to voice their objections. Students can then challenge the answer key by logging in using their hall ticket number, registration information, and birthdate. After taking into account the student objections to the provisional answer key, the official results of the TS EAMCET 2022 Examinations will be released. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 July Session: Last date to raise objections on Answer Key TODAY
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Process
- Visit the website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the TS EAMCET Key Objections AM
- Read through the instructions provided and click on ‘Agree’
- Login using the Hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth
- Submit the objections for the answer key provided and upload proof documents
- Download a copy for reference and click on final submission
TS EAMCET 2022; direct link here
Students should be aware that filing objections will incur a charge. Students must pay the required amount while filing their objections. The officials will soon offer the notification regarding the declaration of the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key. For more information, students can keep checking the official website.
Live Tv
More Stories