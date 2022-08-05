JEE Main 2022: The last date to raise objections on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the July 2022 session is today, August 5 (5 pm). For a non-refundable charge of Rs 200 per question disputed, candidates who took the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam between July 25 and July 30 may contest the answer key if they are dissatisfied with the solutions.



The JEE Main answer key for Paper 1 BE, BTech, and Paper 2 BPlanning and BArch is available on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. Candidates can use their JEE Main application numbers, dates of birth, or passwords to check the JEE Main answer key for session 2 of 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Raise objections against the answer key.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can submit an online application to contest the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key. After taking into account the complaints made, the JEE Main result and the definitive JEE Main answer key will be released. 6.29 lakh candidates have registered to take the JEE Main 2022 July exam.















