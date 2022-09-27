TS ICET 2022 Counselling schedule likely to be RELEASED TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check details here

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 Counselling dates are expected to be released today. The ICET Counselling 2022 dates and schedule will be made accessible for candidates today, September 27, 2022, on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in, according to the official statement posted by TSCHE on icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to local media reports, the TS ICET Counseling will probably take place over several days. The first phase of the counselling is anticipated to start on October 8, 2022. ALSO READ: GATE 2023 registration ends SOON at gate.iitk.ac.in, apply by September 30

TS ICET 2022 Counselling – Tentative Dates

Online registration, fee payment Online registration, fee payment Certificate verification October 10 to 13, 2022 Filling of web options October 10 to 15, 2022 Seat Allotment Result October 18, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Pay the processing fee. Enter the registration number and other details.

Log in again to the account. Fill in the details and make the payment of fees.

Book the slot and move to certificate verification.

Register online and log in for option entry.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

TS ICET was held on July 27 and 28, 2022 for candidates seeking admission into MCA and MBA programmes available in various state colleges around Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023. Kakatiya University administered ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.





