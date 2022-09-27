GATE 2023 registration ends SOON at gate.iitk.ac.in, apply by September 30- Here’s how to apply

GATE 2023: The registration window for GATE 2023 will be closed on September 30, 2022. Interested candidates who want to the entrance exam should make sure to apply on gate.iitk.ac.in before deadline. Applications sent after the deadline won't be considered. You can check here for the list of required documents and the application process Candidates should be aware that the registration period will be open until October 7, 2022, in order to apply for the exam.

Registration for GATE 2023 can be completed up until September 30, 2022, without paying a late charge. Candidates would then be allowed an additional week of extra time, although late fees would still be charged.

GATE 2023 Registration: List of required documents

High-quality photograph of the candidate

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format

GATE 2023: Here’s how to register online

Interested candidates should go to the GATE website – gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the log in option

Then candidates will have to get themselves registered

Using the registration credentials log in to the account

Fill in the required details and pay the application fee

Cross-check the details, submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should write down their application information, including their password, email address, and enrollment number. Downloading the admission card and using it for additional procedures will both require it. Those who have not yet registered must do so before they can log in and complete the forms.





