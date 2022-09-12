TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling likely to begin in October, Schedule expected SOON at lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check latest updates here

TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be commencing with the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling process soon. According to an official statement, the TS LAWCET Counseling process would probably start in the month of October. The schedule for the exam is expected to be posted soon on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who passed the TS LAWCET 2022 exam will submit applications for admission to various state colleges and institutions in the state of Telangana once the counselling process gets underway.

Once LAWCET Counselling is underway, candidates will start by registering and uploading their papers. The choice filling and online options would start after that was finished. A temporary seat allotment will be made when candidates have finished filling out their web options, on the basis of which certain candidates will move forward with admissions. ALSO READ: Odisha OJEE Counselling 2022 dates RELEASED for UG, PG courses

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling – List of documents

Serial No. List of documents 1. Aadhar Card 2. Class 10 marksheet (as proof of birth) 3. Class 12 marksheet 4. TS LAWCET 2022 Result and Rank Card 5. Migration certificate 6. Caste certificate, if applicable 7. EWS certificate, if applicable

Osmania University held the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) on July 21, 2022 for the 3 Year LLB programme, and on July 22, 2022 for the 5 Year LLB course. On August 17, 2022, the results of the LAWCET were made public online.