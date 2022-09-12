NewsIndia
TS LAWCET COUNSELLING 2022

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling likely to begin in October, Schedule expected SOON at lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check latest updates here

TS LAWCET 2022: As per an official statement issued by TSCHE, the TS LAWCET Counselling process is likely to begin in October. The schedule for the same is expected soon on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling likely to begin in October, Schedule expected SOON at lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check latest updates here

TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be commencing with the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling process soon. According to an official statement, the TS LAWCET Counseling process would probably start in the month of October. The schedule for the exam is expected to be posted soon on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who passed the TS LAWCET 2022 exam will submit applications for admission to various state colleges and institutions in the state of Telangana once the counselling process gets underway. 

Once LAWCET Counselling is underway, candidates will start by registering and uploading their papers. The choice filling and online options would start after that was finished. A temporary seat allotment will be made when candidates have finished filling out their web options, on the basis of which certain candidates will move forward with admissions. ALSO READ: Odisha OJEE Counselling 2022 dates RELEASED for UG, PG courses

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling – List of documents

Serial No. List of documents
1. Aadhar Card
2. Class 10 marksheet (as proof of birth)
3. Class 12 marksheet
4. TS LAWCET 2022 Result and Rank Card
5. Migration certificate
6. Caste certificate, if applicable
7.

EWS certificate, if applicable

Osmania University held the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) on July 21, 2022 for the 3 Year LLB programme, and on July 22, 2022 for the 5 Year LLB course. On August 17, 2022, the results of the LAWCET were made public online.

Live Tv

TS LAWCET counselling 2022TS LAWCET results 2022lawcet 2022 notificationts lawcet notification 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022