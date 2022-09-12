Odisha OJEE Counselling 2022 dates RELEASED for UG, PG courses at ojee.nic.in- Check latest updates here
OJEE Counselling 2022 dates have been released online on the official website - ojee.nic.in, scroll down to check the schedule and other important details here.
OJEE Counselling 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 dates have been released online against the Odisha JEE Result 2022. Candidates awaiting to enroll in OJEE 2022 counselling for both UG and PG degrees can now review the dates below. More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. On September 12, 2022, Odisha will start OJEE Counseling for PG programmes.
Candidates are advised that all OJEE Counseling registrations for MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Plan courses will start today, per the official announcement. ALSO READ: MAT Exam 2022: CBT registration for September session to close TODAY
OJEE Counselling 2022 - Important dates
|Events
|Details
|OJEE Counselling 2022 for UG Courses
|September 13, 2022
|OJEE Counselling 2022 for PG Courses
|September 12, 2022 (today)
|OJEE Counselling complete schedule
|To be announced later
OJEE Counselling 2022; download the official notice here
Candidates should prepare their documents for OJEE Counselling 2022. The information will be updated here once the link to apply is activated. According to the number of open seats, OJEE counselling will take place across numerous rounds.
