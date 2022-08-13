TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has once again extended the last date for the registration process for TS PECET 2022 without a late fee. Candidates now apply through the official website of TS PECET 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in till August 30. TSCHE has also postponed the exam date of the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September.

"The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 30-08-2022. ( Due to heavy rains the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September)," read the official website.

TS PECEt 2022 Application Fee

The TS PECET 2022 examination fee is ₹800 for others and ₹400 for SC / ST candidates.

Here's How to apply for TS PECET 2022

Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in. Fill the application form and pay the fee Submit the application form and take printout for future reference.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.