TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is conducting the application process for TS PECET 2022. The deadline to submit an application without paying a late fee is today at pecet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Candidates must submit their applications by today, August 30, 2022, without paying a late charge. If you haven't already, candidates can begin filling out the application form. There will be a late fee applied to submissions received after August 30, 2022. Candidates should take note that the late fee dates will shortly be changed.

The Physical Efficiency Test has been postponed to the second week of September due to the last date being prolonged due to severe rainfall. The dates will be announced soon. The release date for the TS PECET 2022 Hall Tickets has not yet been announced, however, it will be announced soon on the website. ALSO READ: GATE 2023 registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

TS PECET 2022: Here’s how to Apply

Visit the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in

Then click on the Application fee payment option

Register and then pay the fees

After that you need to fill in the application form

Submit and download the form

Candidates can begin entering their details and paying the fees in the TS PECET 2022 Application form, which is already online. Candidates from the general category must pay an examination fee of Rs. 800, while those from the SC/ST category must pay Rs. 400. The website will shortly be updated with the deadline for late fees. Candidates will be charged late fees of Rs.500, Rs.2000, and Rs.5000.



