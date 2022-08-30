NewsIndia
GATE 2023 registration begins TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

GATE 2023: Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science will be able to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check details below.

GATE 2023: The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will start today, August 30. GATE 2023 will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The online GATE 2023 registration form must be submitted by September 30. On gate.iitk.ac.in, applicants seeking admission to postgraduate engineering or science programs will be able to submit their GATE 2023 applications.

Candidates should be aware that in order to take the GATE Exam, they must be at least a third-year undergraduate student or have completed a degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts. The entire eligibility requirements are available to candidates on the GATE website, gate.iitk.ac.in. ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022 last date to apply TODAY

GATE 2023: Here’s how to register

  • Visit gate.iitk.ac.in
  • On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process
  • Fill GATE 2023 application form
  • Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  • Pay GATE registration fee
  • Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
  • Submit the GATE 2023 application form

The applicant must provide a pdf file with their scanned photo, SC/ST category certificate, Pwd category certificate, and certificate of dyslexia. Candidates must additionally submit one of the following: an Aadhar card, a pan card, or a valid driver's licence. The candidate's name and birthdate ought to be on the photo ID. The candidates should be aware that the GATE 2023 Registration form must be submitted by September 30, 2022, and that a late charge must be paid by October 7, 2022.


 

