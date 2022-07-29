TS Polycet 2022: Department of Technical Education, DTE Hyderabad has released the provisional allotment list for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling 2022 on July 28, 2022. On the official website, tspolycet.nic.in, is now available the Telangana POLYCET 2022 first round allotment list. Using their sign-in information, which includes their ID number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and captcha code, candidates can verify the order of their POLYCET 2022 assignment. ALSO READ: GSEB 10th, 12th board exams 2023 from March 14, check Gujarat Board's schedule

TS Polycet 2022: Here’s how to check TS Polycet Allotment 2022

Visit the official website -- tspolycet.nic.in

Go to the Candidates Login tab

On the new page, enter your login credentials

Submit details and TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result for round 1 will be displayed on your screen

Download it and print a copy of it for future reference

Beginning on August 1, registration for the TS POLYCET counselling 2022 final phase will be open. Up to August 3, 2022, candidates have alternatives, including freezing seats. Candidates must report to the assigned college until August 10, 2022, following the release of the POLYCET final phase allocation on August 6. On June 30, 2022, the TS POLYCET 2022 test was administered by the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). ALSO READ: TSPSC notification 2022 for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors released

On July 13, the results of the Polytechnic Institute entrance exam were released. This year, after 12 days of testing, SBTET released the results. Students seeking admission to diploma programmes in Polytechnic courses offered by various colleges and institutes around the Telangana state must take the Telangana POLYCET, a state-level entrance test.