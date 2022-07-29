GSEB Board 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the Academic calender 2022-23 for GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) annual exams. As per the Gujarat Board academic calendar, the GSEB annual exams for classes 10 and 12th will commence on March 14, 2023, and conclude on March 31, 2023.

The GSEB has also announced the first and second-term exam dates for Class 9 to Class 12. The board has scheduled to conduct the session one exam from October 10 while second term exams are slated to be held from January 27, 2023.

Exam Class Date Supplementary examination Class 10 and 12 From July 18 to 22, 2022 First exam Class 9 to 12 From Oct 10 to 18, 2022 Prelim, Term 2 exam Class 9 to 12 From Jan 27 to Feb 4, 2023 Internal exam Class 10, 12 From Feb 13 to 15, 2023 Practical exam Class 12 (Science) From Feb 20 to 28, 2023 SSC/HSC Board exams Class 10, 12 From March 14 to 31, 2023 Annual exams Class 9, 11 From April 10 to 21, 2023

The board will give 21 days holiday on Diwali after the first term exams. Summer holidays in the academic session 2022-2023 will start from May 1 to June 4, 2023. New Academic session 2023-24 will start from June 5, 2023.