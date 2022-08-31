TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 has been released online on August 30, 2022. The Telangana, TS Police Constable key is currently available for candidates to download from the official website, tslprb.in. Here are the instructions and a link to download the TSLPRB answer key. An official notice has been posted announcing the release of the TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022. Candidates are notified that the link to file objections has also been activated along with the TS Police Constable Answer key.

Since the Telangana Police Constable answer key is now out, candidates may now object to it till September 2, 2022, beginning at 8 am from today August 31, 2022. Additionally required for this are the candidates' TSLPRB Constable Hall Tickets.

TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 released: How to check

- Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - tslprb.in.

- On the homepage, click on the PWT Preliminary Answer key link.

- A new page would open with the TS Police Constable Answer Key PDF.

- Scroll through it to cross-check your answers.

The test for TSLPRB or TS Police Constable 2022 was held on August 28, 2022. There were almost 6 lakh applicants for the exam. Please be advised that the TSLPRB Constable key is merely a draught and not the final version. Results for the TS Police Constable Exam and the final answer key will be released later.