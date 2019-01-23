Two Aligarh Muslim University students issued showcause notice for organising rally without permission

At least two student leaders of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were issued showcause notice on Wednesday for organising a rally without prior permission, as reported by news agency ANI.

The AMU Proctor issued the notice for organising a bike rally without prior permission while classes were on peak level. The students have been asked to submit an explanation within 24 hours, failing which 'ex-parte action will be taken' against them.

Speaking to ANI, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada asserted that the university has a code of conduct and violation of it will result in action.

He added that a week-long programme to celebrate Republic Day has been organised and all students should participate in it. Peerzada further added that the university belongs to all the students and if a separate event is organised all cannot be accommodated.

"University has a code of conduct. Action will be taken if there is any violation of that. We organise a week-long programme to celebrate Republic Day, I would like to request all students to participate in that," said AMU PRO Omar Peerzada.

"University belongs to all the students; if you do it separately then you won’t be able to accommodate all. Two students have been issued a show cause notice by the proctor and based on their replies further action will be taken," added Peerzada.