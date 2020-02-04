Two in Kerala under observation for Coronavirus flee to Saudi Arabia

Kozhikode: Kerala, which has reported three positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 2,500 people under watch, faced a fresh problem as authorities on Tuesday discovered that two people, who came here from China and were placed under observation, have slipped out of the country and have gone to Saudi Arabia.

The state government on Monday declared a state calamity and health authorities are seeking to extend all help to the needy. A meeting held at the Kozhikode Corporation also entrusted the respective ward councillors to keep a tab of all those who are under observation.

Meanwhile, a source in the know of things, revealed that the escape by the two has left many who are engaged in ensuring that proper health care facilities should be extended to all in the state red-faced and it remains to be seen if the two will be repatriated.

The health authorities also face another problem as many who are returning from abroad are not very keen at voluntary disclosure of their travel itinerary for fear of being asked to go into quarantine at their homes.

One reason why people feel jittery is the advisory from the health authorities that has said all those in observation have to remain indoors for 28 days and this gives them "a feel of being ostracised".

Meanwhile, the three people who have tested positive are recovering well and their condition remains stable, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said, but added that with more results awaited, the possibility of more cases turning positive cannot be ruled out.

In a related development, with more people placed under observation in Kerala, Karnataka authorities have increased vigil in border areas, with everyone arriving in vehicles being checked for fever or flu.

