Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, AK-47, grenades recovered

In a major success for security forces, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (September 10). It is learnt that security forces have recovered huge amount and arms and ammunition from the arrested terrorists.

Sources told Zee Media that Kupwara Police received a specific input that two JeM terrorists belonging to Sopore area are likely to visit Kupwara to conduct terrorist activities and recruit youth in their ranks.

A police statement reads, "Acting upon the said input, Kupwara Police and Army 47 RR established nakas at different locations in the district and intercepted a car Eon bearing registration no. JK05G-0872 near FCI Godown at Drugmullah, Kupwara and during the search Of car two persons affiliated to ( JEM ) jaish Mohammad terror outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition."

The arrested terrorists have been identified as 23-year-old Waseem Irshad Gabroo of Arampora in Sopore and 21-year-old Mehrarajuddin Wani of Badshah Masjid, Sopore.

A Jammu and Kashmir police official said, “Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from car along incriminating material. The recovered arms include one AK 47 rifle, one AK magazine, two grenades, 30 AK rounds and Rs 7 lakh in cash.

Police have resisted a case in this regard under Indian Arms 7/25 Act and UAPA at Kupwara police station.