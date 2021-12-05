हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shopian

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, arms recovered

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol,  one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of the LeT terrorists. 

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, arms recovered
Representational image

Kashmir: The security forces arrested two active militants in Shopian and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Sunday (December 5). 

Acting on specific input regarding the presence of an active militant named Shahid Ahmad Gaine of proscribed terror outfit LeT and his close associate at village Doomwani near Rambi Ara, the Police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area, they said. 

A  joint party of Police and SFs approached the suspected spot following which the two suspects tried to flee. However, the duo was arrested by the joint search parties. The other arrested militant has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie. 

Besides an amount of Rs 2.9 lakh rupees in cash, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol,  one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession. 

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

