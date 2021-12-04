Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam; arms, ammunition recovered

Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement, “On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, Police alongwith 62RR/2RR & 79Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. During the search operation the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He has been identified as Ab Hameed Nath resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam.”

Incriminating materials including a pistol, one magazine, five pistol rounds and one Chinese grenade were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he was active since February 2021.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against him in the police station and investigation has been initiated.

(With agency inputs)

