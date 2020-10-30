Two sharpshooters arrested in connection with BJP leader Manish Shukla’s murder case

Two Bihar-based sharpshooters were arrested by Ludhiana Police and West Bengal CID from Punjab in connection with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Shukla’s murder case.

The two accused have been identified as Sujit Kumar Rai, a resident of Samastipur district and Roshan Kumar Yadav of Vaishali district, Bihar. The duo were brought to Kolkata and produced before the ACJM Barrackpore on Friday.

According to sources in West Bengal CID, the duo were part of actual shooters involved in the murder of Shukla.

He was shot dead in Barrackpore’s Titagarh on October 4 by unknown gunmen when he was standing in front of the Titagarh Police Station when bike-borne gunmen surrounded him and opened fire at him. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead.

West Bengal CID later took over the case from Barrackpore Commissiomerate and made three arrests in connection with the murder case.