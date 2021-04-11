हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists, involved in Army jawan's murder, killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists, believed to be involved in the killing of an Army jawan in Kashmir, were killed during an encounter in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A search operation is still underway.

IANS photo

NEW DELHI: Security forces on Sunday (April 11) eliminated two terrorists in an encounter in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag broke out late at night on April 10. A search operation is still underway.

"Bijbehara Encounter Update: Both the terrorists killed, search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone police. According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the two terrorists killed in the encounter were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan on Saturday. "Terrorists responsible for the killing of Army jawan neutralised within two days in Bijbehara encounter," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

In a statement, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that both terrorists were active for a long time and were wanted anted in many cases of terror crimes. "Both the hardcore local terrorists have been neutralised. They were responsible for yesterday's killing of a TA jawan. Have been active for a long and wanted in many cases of terror crime," said DG.

He added that with this 12 terrorists have been killed in four separate operations over the last 72 hours in the valley, leading to the full elimination of a terror outfit called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH)."

It is to be noted that three terrorists were killed during an encounter in Hadipora area of Shopian by security forces. 

With this, a total of 12 terrorists have been neutralised, comprising 7 terrorists at Tral and Shopian, 3 terrorists of Al Badr at Hatipora, Shopian and now these 2 at Bijbihara who were working with The Resistance Front (TRF)," the DG added.

Further details are awaited.

