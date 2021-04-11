3 terrorists killed, 2 jawans injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian encounter, AK-47 and pistol recovered

Srinagar: At least three unidentified terrorists have so far been killed and two jawans injured in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Two back to back encounters between terrorists and a joint team of security forces began in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 10) evening.

The police recovered one AK-47 and a pistol from the spot. The Shopian operation was over following the elimination of all three terrorists. Meanwhile, the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, an official said.

Police said the first encounter started at Hadipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district while the second began at Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. The firefight between terrorists and security forces at both the places took place after joint teams of the police and the army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spots where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounters. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Meanwhile, another gunfight that erupted in Anantnag district on Saturday evening is currently underway. The gunfight broke out at Semthan in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on an intelligence input about the presence of militants, the official told PTI. He said further details were awaited.