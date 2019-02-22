हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district; arms, ammunition recovered

There was no collateral damage or injuries to any security personnel, said DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel

Two JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla district; arms, ammunition recovered

Two top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed on Friday in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out with security forces, said the police.

There was no collateral damage or injuries to any security personnel, said DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel.

"Two top terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed were eliminated. There was no collateral damage and no injuries to security personnel. Identities yet to be ascertained. The public is requested not to venture into the operational area until it is sanitised," said the DIG.

The Jammu and Kashmir police also said that arms and ammunition were recovered. The identities of the two terrorists are being ascertained.

"Two terrorists killed. Arms and ammunition recovered; identities are being ascertained," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore early on Friday morning.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the search party of the security men, who then retaliated.

The public has been requested not to venture into the operational area until it is sanitised.

Time for global community to 'unite and act' to completely eradicate terror networks: PM Narendra Modi

