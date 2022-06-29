New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (June 29) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli at Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The NIA was directed to probe the involvement of any organisation and international links thoroughly, said an ANI report citing the Union Home ministry.

The spokesperson of the MHA said on their Twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.



The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 29, 2022

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Mobile Internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan.

The assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant said they "beheaded" the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting 'this fire'.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Lal was recently arrested by the local police over a post on social media. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned both sides to the police station and settled the matter, an official said. After the murder, police suspended an assistant sub-inspector for negligence at that time.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government has taken a serious view of the gruesome murder and asserted that such incidents cannot take place without involvement of radical elements at national and international levels.

"We are taking the incident very seriously. This is not an ordinary issue and it cannot happen until there is a link with radical elements at the national and international levels. This is what experience says," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur before leaving for Jaipur to chair a law and order review meeting.

Ashok Gehlot said the plans, conspiracy of the accused and their links with national or international agencies will be disclosed, adding that the SIT has started its work and the government will be sharing its feedback after a law and order review meeting.

The Rajasthan Police had announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, in connection with the murder.

(With PTI Inputs)