Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari and other leaders from Bihar condemned the barbaric broad daylight murder of a tailor in Rajasthan`s Udaipur and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. Condemning the ghastly incident, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former CM of Bihar said in a tweet (in Hindi): "The murder incident in Udaipur was extremely painful and shocking. The law of the country should conduct speedy trials against so-called protectors of a particular religion and hang them in the middle of a `chowk` so that other people would not do such a heinous act in the shade of religion."

धर्म के ऐसे तथाकथित रक्षकों को स्पीडी ट्रायल चला बीच चौराहे पर फांसी दी जाए ताकि धर्म के आड़ में कोई दुबारा ऐसी हरकत ना कर पाए pic.twitter.com/UyGtzo1dnL — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) June 28, 2022

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "I am extremely afflicted with the barbaric incident in Udaipur. Religious extremism not only makes any community blind but also takes away their ability of thinking from them. The perpetrators should be punished immediately."

"I strongly condemned the murder incident. Those who did such a heinous crime want to create instability in the country. I appeal to the government of Rajasthan to punish them in the strongest possible manner so that no one would dare to think of doing so again," IANS quoted Shivanand Tiwari as saying.

According to reports, the two accused Gos Mohamad and Abdul Jabbar, residents of Surajpol locality in Udaipur, entered victim Kanhaiya Lal`s shop and stabbed him multiple times with daggers and also slit his throat. A video of the incident where the accused claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind flays Udaipur killing

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Tuesday condemned the Udaipur killing incident and called it against Islam and the law of the land. "Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of a brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam," reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement.

The statement further said, "Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country."

After the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

SIT formed to probe Udaipur beheading incident

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the beheading incident, which took place in Udaipur`s Maldas area. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur following the incident, said sources. The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, a source told ANI on anonymity, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). As per government sources, the NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

(With IANS/ANI Inputs)