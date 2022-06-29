Jaipur: Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje flayed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur and held the Ashok Gehlot government`s policies of incitement and appeasement for communal violence in the state. Raje told ANI, "With the brutal murder of an innocent man in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately."

Notably, the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state. The Rajasthan government, which announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer. Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan.

The state government also ordered the suspension of Internet services in the entire state on Tuesday. Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to maintain peace saying, "We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal`s) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs."

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur following the incident, said sources. The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, a source told ANI on anonymity, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). As per government sources, the NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.

The incident took place in Udaipur`s Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s life as well. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police told ANI.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said. A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.

Udaipur murder: ASI suspended for negligence

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was suspended for negligence following the murder of a tailor there. According to reports, two men with a cleaver killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria told PTI that an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on June 11 for sharing a controversial post on social media and he was arrested. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned him, the complainant and some people from both the communities to the police station and reportedly settled the matter.

After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan reportedly said. It is alleged that the ASI failed to pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls he was receiving.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)