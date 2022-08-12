"Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray did the job of stabbing the people of Maharashtra in 2019. They are getting the same fruit now. What they did with people. That kind of betrayal. The same is happening with them. Their leaders, MLAs, MPs have left them. I have sympathy for them, but this is the result of their own karma", said senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in an interview to a news channel. He further added, "Elections were contested in Maharashtra and Bihar in alliance with the BJP. The government was formed with those against whom the elections were contested. Where was BJP's role wrong in this? BJP has not removed Nitish Kumar in Bihar."

Explaining the future aim of BJP, Ajay said, "Bharatiya Janata Party never prepares for elections. Elections are not important for us but our aim is to hand over a better country to the coming generation by creating facilities for the people." He also argued that JP Nadda's statement was distorted. He said, "JP Nadda did not make a statement to end the regional parties, but he said that if the work continues like this, the schemes of the government do not reach the needy, then the regional parties will definitely suffer the same loss."

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs didn't stop here. He said, "People who don't like BJP's popularity are alleging that ED, CBI etc. institutions are being misused. In 8 years more than one lakh crores of assets were confiscated. Those who possessed this property were illegitimate. The same was confiscated. All these people are targeting BJP. Sanjay Raut was talking so much, now he is in jail. ED seized it from him. Such people are talking against BJP. But it has no effect on us. Our government, our party does not interfere in the work of any government system. All institutions are independent."