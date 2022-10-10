Uddhav Thackeray moves HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday (October 10, 2022) moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the Election Commission (EC) order freezing the party name and election symbol. The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged EC's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties, news agency PTI reported. The petition has reportedly arrayed EC and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as parties.

On October 8, the poll body had barred Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Meanwhile, the Thackeray and Shinde factions have formally submitted to the EC their choice of three symbols and names each. The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. Also, the symbols submitted should not be already frozen.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol

In a virtual address on Sunday, Thackeray said his camp has submitted three names - "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" to the EC.

Thackeray also said his faction has submitted to the EC three options- a rising Sun, a burning torch (mashaal), and a trident- and expects it to allot one of them as the poll symbol for the byelection.

(With agency inputs)