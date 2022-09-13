NewsIndia
UGC has issued guidelines for students seeking admission in Open Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and asked them to check the admission status of institutions at UGC.

UGC issues guidelines for students seeking admission in Online Distance Learning programmes, check here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission, UGC has released an advisory for students seeking admission into Open Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. In the advisory UGC has asked students to be cautious about fake universities along with several other important aspects of ODL.

According to the advisory issued by UGC, students seeking admissions in online distance learning programmes must ensure that the Higher Educational Institution they are applying to is approved bu the commission.
UGC has advised students to check the list of colleges that have been banned by UGC and have been put under the ‘no admission category’ of the commission.

ALSO READ- Sonu Sood launches free IAS online coaching 'Sambhav', check details here

Programmes such as engineering, medical, physiotherapy, pharmacy, hotel management, horticulture, nursing, law, agriculture, catering technology, aircraft maintenance, visual arts and sports are not allowed to be conducted in ODL mode therefore UGC has advised students not to enroll is courses which are prohibited for ODL mode.
UGC has also prohibited state, central, private and deemed universities from offering ODL programmes through franchising arrangements in order to enroll more students.

Earlier, UGC has released a notice for equivalance of degree obtained through ODL and open distance learning with degrees obtained through conventional mode.

 

