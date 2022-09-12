Sonu Sood launches free IAS online coaching 'Sambhav', check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has launched free online coaching for IAS aspirants for the year 2022-2023. Sonu Sood gained popularity in the country not only for playing villain characters in Bollywood films but also for his charity work during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sood has once again come forward to help IAS aspirants and is providing free online coaching to candidates. Sood collaborating with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA) has launched 'Sambhavam 2022-23.'

"Under ‘Sambhavam’ selected students get FREE online IAS coaching at top civil services institutes in India along with mentorship support and holistic personality development opening new possibilities for youth empowerment and nation building," stated Sood Charity foundation on its official website.

Sonu Sood Free IAS Coaching

Sood Charity Foundation with DIYA under the Sambhavam 2022-23 will provide free online coaching for IAS exams to the selected who will be shortlisted through an online test that will be conducted for selection of the eligibility.

How to apply for Sonu Sood's free IAS coaching

IAS aspirants who want to apply for the free UPSC coaching by Sonu Sood Charity Foundation can do so by visiting the official website- soodcharityfoundation.org and follow the simple steps

Visit the website- soodcharityfoundation.org

On the homepage, under the 'Campaign' tab click on the "SAMBHAVAM 2022-23 FREE ONLINE" link

Then click on "Apply Now" tab available and register yourself by filling up the SAMBHAVAM 2022-23 application form

Pay the application fee and Submit your form

Sambhav IAS Coaching

Candidates can register for 'Sambhav 2022-23' by paying Rs 50 as a registration fee which is non-refundable. However, the scholarship for SAMBHAVAM 2022-23 is FREE. Candidates can apply for the free UPSC coaching till September 25, 2022.

Selection in Sood Charity Foundation Free IAS Coaching

Candidates who have applied for Sood charity foundation's free IAS coaching are required to visit related websites (https://soodcharityfoundation.org/) and check their email (including spam folder) regularly for important updates. Selected students will be allocated seats for online classes by SCF & DIYA at their partner institutes.