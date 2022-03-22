UK's Boris Johnson dials PM Modi, discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict, bilateral issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Ukraine crisis and a host of bilateral interests with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in a phone call on Tuesday (March 22).

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi reiterated India’s “consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy” between Russia and Ukraine. He further underscored India's “belief in respect for international law and territorial integrity of all states”, the PMO added.

PM Modi also expressed his wish to welcome UK PM Johnson in India at the earliest. Modi also appreciated the progress in implementing 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during Virtual Summit last year.

Johnson called on India today to work with the UK to ramp up efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the duo's conversation, "The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin's regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world."

"The pair agreed that Ukraine's integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected. Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity," the spokesperson added.

The official further told that the PMs welcomed India and the UK's strong and prosperous relationship while agreeing to "continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months".

The call comes in the wake of the UK expressing disappointment over India's stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. India had abstained from United Nations votes condemning Russia's actions.

On the sidelines of a UK Turkey Green Finance Conference in London last week, UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan admitted being "very disappointed" with India's stand over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and hoped that India's views will change.

"India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK," the minister had said.

(With agency inputs)

