India-Japan summit: PM Modi, Fumio Kishida discuss Ukraine crisis, call for ‘peaceful resolution of disputes’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida expressed "serious concern" over the Ukraine conflict and called for "immediate cessation of violence" during the 14th annual India-Japan summit in New Delhi on Saturday (March 19).

The two leaders also reaffirmed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.

Releasing a joint statement after the annual summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the duo “ highlighted their commitment to working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, and emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change status quo.”

Calling for "immediate cessation of violence" in Ukraine, Modi and his Japanese counterpart also underlined that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict.

Ministry of External Affairs releases a joint statement on the India-Japan Summit partnership for a "peaceful, stable and prosperous post-COVID world."

"They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," the joint statement said.

Modi and Kishida expressing serious concern over the conflict also assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, it added.

The leaders also decided to undertake appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier during a joint press briefing with PM Modi on his side, the Japanese PM described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "very serious" matter that "shaken" the roots of international order.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the roots of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," Kishida said at the media briefing.

"I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can't be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on the basis of international law," the Japanese PM added.

