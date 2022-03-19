हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-Japan summit

India-Japan summit: PM Modi, Fumio Kishida discuss Ukraine crisis, call for ‘peaceful resolution of disputes’

Calling for "immediate cessation of violence" in Ukraine, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida underlined that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict.

India-Japan summit: PM Modi, Fumio Kishida discuss Ukraine crisis, call for ‘peaceful resolution of disputes’
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida expressed "serious concern" over the Ukraine conflict and called for "immediate cessation of violence" during the 14th annual India-Japan summit in New Delhi on Saturday (March 19). 

The two leaders also reaffirmed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. 

Releasing a joint statement after the annual summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the duo “ highlighted their commitment to working in  tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, and emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change status quo.” 

Calling for "immediate cessation of violence" in Ukraine, Modi and his Japanese counterpart also underlined that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict.

"They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," the joint statement said.

Modi and Kishida expressing serious concern over the conflict also assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, it added. 

The leaders also decided to undertake appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. 

Earlier during a joint press briefing with PM Modi on his side, the Japanese PM described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "very serious" matter that "shaken" the roots of international order.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the roots of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," Kishida said at the media briefing.

"I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can't be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on the basis of international law," the Japanese PM added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-Japan summitNarendra Modi14th annual India-Japan summitUkraine crisis
Next
Story

Terror incidents reported in Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Approval rating of PM Modi came to the fore, Modi surpassed the country's veteran leaders