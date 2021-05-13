Unable to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Check easy steps to get slot on CoWin

New Delhi: The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway where the rollout has begun for the 18-44 year age category.

Adults in search of getting COVID-19 vaccine, first need to register themselves on the government's CoWin app/website or Aarogya Setu app. Due to vaccine shortage, many are struggling to get a vaccine appointment despite registering on the government portal.

Here are some quick steps to help you book a vaccine slot:

1. Vaccine slots are usually added between 6 PM and 11 PM every day. It is advised to keep a tab on the CoWin portal during that time.

2. Enter mobile number to check slots. After entering your registered phone number, start checking for slots. This will make it easier and faster to book an appointment if available.

3. To find the slot, one can either enter the PIN code or enter the name of their state and district. If you know the PIN code of the nearest vaccine center enter that to find slots.

Check how to register on CoWin portal:

1. Enter mobile number and select 'Get OTP' option. Submit the OTP and then click on 'Enter'.

2. Click on 'Register for Vaccination' page and enter required details including- photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. You will receive a message after successful registration.

3. To schedule an appointment, click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered

4. Enter your area's pincode and click the Search button, the website will reflect the centres under the particular pincode.

5. Select the date and time and click on Confirm option. CoWIN website allows you to add up to four members through one login.