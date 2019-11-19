close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Nations

UNICEF to celebrate 30 years of Convention on the Rights of the Child on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will celebrate thirty years of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Wednesday in the national capital on World’s Children Day. The event will be held at the Parliament Annexe at 4 pm.

UNICEF to celebrate 30 years of Convention on the Rights of the Child on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will celebrate thirty years of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Wednesday in the national capital on World’s Children Day. The event will be held at the Parliament Annexe at 4 pm.

"We are celebrating 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), on 20th November 2019 which is also celebrated as the World’s Children Day. 

Live TV

Several eminent dignitaries will grace the occassion including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of Communication, IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentarians’ Group for Children Convener Vandana Chavan.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is a United Nations human rights treaty outlining the distinct rights of children. It is the first legally binding code of child rights in history. This treaty provides a framework to help governments ensure that children and families have certain rights and protections: children should be free from discrimination; government policies should be based on the best interests of the child; children should survive and develop to their full potential; and, children's views and perspectives are important.

Tags:
United NationsUNICEFConvention on the Rights of the Child
Next
Story

Why a well-paid wife is injurious to hubby's mental health; Read here

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Sonia-Pawar meeting on Maharashtra government formation ends without any decision