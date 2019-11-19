UNICEF to celebrate 30 years of Convention on the Rights of the Child on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will celebrate thirty years of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Wednesday in the national capital on World’s Children Day. The event will be held at the Parliament Annexe at 4 pm.

"We are celebrating 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), on 20th November 2019 which is also celebrated as the World’s Children Day.

Several eminent dignitaries will grace the occassion including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of Communication, IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentarians’ Group for Children Convener Vandana Chavan.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is a United Nations human rights treaty outlining the distinct rights of children. It is the first legally binding code of child rights in history. This treaty provides a framework to help governments ensure that children and families have certain rights and protections: children should be free from discrimination; government policies should be based on the best interests of the child; children should survive and develop to their full potential; and, children's views and perspectives are important.